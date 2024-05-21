Watch Now
VBSPCA discusses concerning pet adoption rates on Coast Live

May 21, 2024
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski joins Coast Live to discuss the current state of pet adoption in Hampton Roads, as shelters are more packed than ever before—but adoption rates have slowed.

To learn how you can become a member and support the work done by VBSPCA, visit vbspca.com.

Upcoming event: VBSPCA Little Learners
Open to Preschoolers & Caregivers
June 21st, 10:00am
TCC Joint Use Library
Sign up at vbspca.com/little-learners

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction
757-596-2526
kellysconstructioninc.com

