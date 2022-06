HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – VBSAPCA's Mandi Kowaleski shares some ways to make sure your pet's food and water habits are safe and clean, and shares some information about VBSPCA's upcoming "Tails & Tales" event.

"Tails & Tales"

Animal Themed Youth Experience

Children ages 6-10

July 9, July 23, & August 6

Register at vbspca.com