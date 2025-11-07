Virginia Beach Native on the Rise on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's been a while since Coast Live caught up with Celeste Kellogg, and she has been quite busy as her star continues to rise.

2025 has been a milestone year for the CMA Nashville-charting recording artist, marked by the release of three new singles, a cinematic music video for her song “Driving East,” and the countdown to her upcoming full-length album, entirely written by Celeste herself.

Alongside creating new music, she’s taken the stage across the country, from opening for The Band Perry in Williamsburg to headlining a festival in Michigan, and performing on her first official CMA Fest stage in Nashville — all while honoring sponsorship commitments and taking care of her beloved Golden Retriever.

Upcoming Shows:

CBN Christmas Village

December 6th - Regent University/CBN Complex