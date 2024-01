HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Martha Davenport from the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association joins Coast Live for a preview of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, happening January 16-22, 2023! This year features over 50 participating restaurants, and new additions to menus—including featured cocktails as a course!

Paid for by The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association. Fir the list of participating restaurants and more information, visit www.dineinvb.com.