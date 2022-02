HAMPTON ROADS, VA. - Mandi Kowaleski from the Virginia Beach SPCA stops by on "World Spay Day" to discuss the many benefits of having your pet spayed or neutered. She is joined by special guest Molly The Dog, who is up for adoption right now at VBSPCA!

To learn more about pet adoption, visit VBSPCA.com

Check out VBSPCA's annual fundraising event, the The Wags and Whiskers Gala, on Saturday, April 2!