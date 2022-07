HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Berkley Supermarket Owner Mike Palmer stops by Coast Live along with Karen Morrison from Fighting 4 Freedom to discuss the Virginia Reggae Music & Food Festival, an event that showcases Caribbean culture while highlighting local charities.

Virginia Reggae Music & Food Festival

July 23, 2-10 p.m.

Virginia Beach Sportsplex

2044 Landstown Center Way

Presented by Berkley Supermarket

210 E Berkley Ave Norfolk

757-904-6444

BerkleySupermarket.com