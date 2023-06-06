Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Virginia high school forensics champions explain the value of good communication skills Coast Live

Posted at 6:55 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 18:55:58-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — State Champion Orator Terrence McDuffie and State Silver Medalist Poetry Reader Vanessa Rodriguez from Indian River High School in Chesapeake join Coast Live to discuss the hard work that led them to their landmark back-to-back victories at the Virginia High School League State Championships, and share how learning better communication skills can be a major asset in your academic, professional, and social life.

To support the IRHS Forensics team, consider donating to their fundraiser by clicking this link!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV