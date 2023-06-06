Virginia high school forensics champions explain the value of good communication skills Coast Live

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — State Champion Orator Terrence McDuffie and State Silver Medalist Poetry Reader Vanessa Rodriguez from Indian River High School in Chesapeake join Coast Live to discuss the hard work that led them to their landmark back-to-back victories at the Virginia High School League State Championships, and share how learning better communication skills can be a major asset in your academic, professional, and social life.

To support the IRHS Forensics team, consider donating to their fundraiser by clicking this link!