Virginia Living Museum's Community Conservation Project on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Jim Weinpress, Senior Director of Living Exhibits at the Virginia Living Museum, and Conservation and Ambassador Animal Manager Deanna Orr join Coast Live to discuss VLM's Community Conversation Project, and show off an adorable eastern box turtle named Bean.

To learn more and participate in the the Virginia Living Museum's Community Conservation Challenge, click here.

