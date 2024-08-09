Virginia Natural Gas reminds you to dig with C.A.R.E. for Virginia 811 Day on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Morgan Chase from Virginia Natural Gas visits Coast Live ahead of Virginia 811 Day on August 11, to remind viewers how important it is to dig with C.A.R.E.:



Call or Click Before You Dig: Before starting any outdoor digging project, customers should dial 811 or visit va811.com at least three days in advance to request to have underground utility lines marked. Requests to have utility operators locate underground lines, including natural gas, electric, water, sewer, telephone and cable lines, can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The service is free.

Before starting any outdoor digging project, customers should dial 811 or visit va811.com at least three days in advance to request to have underground utility lines marked. Requests to have utility operators locate underground lines, including natural gas, electric, water, sewer, telephone and cable lines, can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The service is free. Allow the Required Time for Marking: After contacting Virginia 811, wait for underground utility lines to be marked before digging (approximately three-working days). Locators will mark the approximate location of buried lines with color-coded spray paint, flags or stakes corresponding to the utility. The color used for natural gas is yellow.

After contacting Virginia 811, wait for underground utility lines to be marked before digging (approximately three-working days). Locators will mark the approximate location of buried lines with color-coded spray paint, flags or stakes corresponding to the utility. The color used for natural gas is yellow. Respect the Marks: Only use hand-digging tools to carefully uncover the area around a utility line when you need to dig near location markers.

Only use hand-digging tools to carefully uncover the area around a utility line when you need to dig near location markers. Excavate Carefully: Make sure the marks remain visible during the project. If the lines are damaged or removed, customers are encouraged to contact Virginia 811 to have the lines remarked.

Paid for by Virginia Natural Gas.