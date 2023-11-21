Virginia Oncology Associates' upcoming job fair on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jennifer Taylor and Sharon Jones, Registered Nurses with Virginia Oncology Associates, join Coast Live to discuss their upcoming job fair and the wide array of employment opportunities that medical workers can find when they attend.

Virginia Oncology Associates is looking for:



Registered nurses and LPNs

Medical Assistants

Med Techs and Lab Scientists

Phlebotomists and Scribes

The job fair is happening on Tuesday, November 28 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. in two locations:

Norfolk—6251 E Virginia Beach Blvd., 4th Floor Norfolk, VA 23502

Newport News—1051 Loftis Blvd., Ste. 100 Newport News, VA 23606

The job fair also features a fun "Taco Tuesday" theme. Visit virginiacancer.com/jobfair to learn more.

Paid for by Virginia Oncology Associates.