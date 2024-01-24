Virginia Opera's latest brings the story of abolitionist William Still to life on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Baritone (and Smithfield local) Adam Richardson joins Coast Live with Virginia Opera Artistic Director Adam Turner to share a preview of Virginia Opera's latest production, "Sanctuary Road."

The production comes to the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk on Friday, January 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 28 at 2:30 p.m.

This show features a special "pay-what-you-wish" ticket price which allows members of the community to attend the opera for starting as low as $5. See vaopera.org for more details.

Here's more information about the show, courtesy of Virginia Opera:

Sanctuary Road is based on the remarkable writings of William Still – an abolitionist, historian, and conductor of the Underground Railroad who helped nearly 800 enslaved African Americans escape to freedom. This moving piece tells the stories of Clarissa Davis, who fled Portsmouth, VA, Henry “Box” Brown, who fled Richmond, VA, along with the account of several other men and women who risked it all in pursuit of freedom.



Music by Paul Moravec, Libretto by Mark Campbell, Based on the writings of William Still, a conductor for the Underground Railroad

Sung in English with English Surtitles

Conducted by Everett McCorvey and Directed by Kimille Howard



The orchestra for this production is provided by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

The runtime for this production is approximately 1 hour with no intermission.

Visit vaopera.org for tickets.

