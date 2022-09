HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Chef Tyrone Carter and Donna Tighe from the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank join Coast Live to discuss "Tastefully Yours," a food tasting event that raises funds to fight food insecurity in Hampton Roads.

"Tastefully Yours"

September 29, 6 p.m.

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Presented by The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

To buy tickets and learn more, visit hrfoodbank.org.