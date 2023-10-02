Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind's legacy of education on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Pat Trice, Superintendent at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, joins Coast Live to discuss the school's unique role in Virginia's education landscape, and over 180-year history of providing comprehensive programs and services to the blind and deaf communities.

As a state agency, all programs and services are provided free of charge. There is no cost to families for a student to attend to VSDB, including transportation.

Enrollment is ongoing, and tours are available. Visit www.vsdb.k12.va.us for more information.

Paid for by the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind.