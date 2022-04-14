Virginia Stage Company's "Dreamgirls" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The hit broadway musical "Dreamgirls" is coming to the historic Wells Theater in Norfolk! Anthony Stockard, the musical's director, chats about all the work that went into this co-production between Virginia Stage Company and Norfolk State University, and brings us a live preview performance of a signature number from the show.

Presented by Virginia Stage Company

Catch performances of "Dreamgirls" April 15th through May 1st at the Wells Theater in Norfolk!

Visit vastage.org/dreamgirls for tickets.