Virginia Stage Company's "Dreamgirls" on Coast Live

Posted at 11:19 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 11:33:00-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The hit broadway musical "Dreamgirls" is coming to the historic Wells Theater in Norfolk! Anthony Stockard, the musical's director, chats about all the work that went into this co-production between Virginia Stage Company and Norfolk State University, and brings us a live preview performance of a signature number from the show.

Catch performances of "Dreamgirls" April 15th through May 1st at the Wells Theater in Norfolk!
Visit vastage.org/dreamgirls for tickets.

