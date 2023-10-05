Virginia Stage Company previews "Fiddler on the Roof" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Director Gary John La Rosa visits Coast Live to share a preview of his new production with Virginia Stage Company, “Fiddler on the Roof," joined by John Payonk and Eva De Virgilis performing "Do You Love Me?" accompanied by Associate Music Director Refiye Tappan.

Here's more information about the show, from VSC:

Virginia Stage Company Presents "Fiddler on the Roof," produced in partnership with United Jewish Federation of Tidewater and Simon Family JCC"

OCTOBER 4 - 29, 2023

This electrifying classic musical kicks off our 45th season and 110th year of the Wells. The sun rises on this new production with a wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra to tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life,” Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

"Fiddler on the Roof " Book by Joseph Stein, Music by Jerry Bock, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Box Office: 757-627-1234

www.vastage.org