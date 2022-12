HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actors Adalee Alt (Tiny Tim) and Beatty Barnes (Ebenezer Scrooge) from Virginia Stage Company's production of "A Merry Little Christmas Carol" join Coast Live to discuss their experiences behind-the-scenes and onstage as the show returns following its popular 2021 debut.

"A Merry Little Christmas Carol"

November 30 - December 31, 2022

The Wells Theatre, Norfolk

Box Office: 757-627-1234

vastage.org

Presented by Virginia Stage Company

