Virginia Stage Company's latest, "Blues for an Alabama Sky" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Director Jerrell L. Henderson and actor James T. Lane join Coast Live to share their experience behind the scenes of Virginia Stage Company's latest production, "Blues for an Alabama Sky."

Here's a synopsis of the play, courtesy of VSC:

Harlem, 1930. The Blues are getting bluer and the gin is running dry. A free-spirited Cotton Club singer has just been fired with nowhere left to go but down. So, she turns to her best friend, an extravagant costume designer with plans to dress Josephine Baker in Paris. Maybe they can run away together? Or maybe the handsome southerner that just came knocking can offer an even better life? But the saxophone dreams of Harlem rarely end as smoothly as they start.

The show runs now through May 5 at the Wells Theater in Downtown Norfolk. Tickets are available at vastage.org, or by calling the box office at (757) 627-1234

Paid for by Virginia Stage Company.