HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk to Dan Fenaughty and Larissa Klinger, the stars of Virginia Stage Company's "Dear Jack, Dear Louise", who share some details about the upcoming show and explain what it was like to rehearse during Covid-19.

"Dear Jack, Dear Louise" is running in rep with Hold These Truths now through November 7. Tickets are on sale at vastage.org.

Presented by

Virginia Stage Company

757-627-1234 (Box Office)

vastage.org