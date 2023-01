HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have "The 39 Steps", a fast-paced whodunit from Virginia Stage Company.

We talk with the show's director Mark Shanahan and actor Steve Pacek about the production, playing through February 5th at the Wells Theatre in Norfolk.

