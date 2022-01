HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - How does one celebrate Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month at the same time? In Larissa FastHorse’s biting satire, this is the question facing three “woke” white thespians tasked with devising an elementary school pageant about the first Thanksgiving while avoiding any culturally appropriative missteps. Ryan Clemmons, who will be playing Jaxton in Virginia Stage Company this production, joins us with the details.

