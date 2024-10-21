Virginia state epidemiologist shares respiratory disease update on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — The CDC reports that trends for COVID-19, seasonal flu, and RSV could be similar to or even lower than last season, though vaccination coverage and other factors could play a critical role in shaping this outlook.

Virginia’s state epidemiologist, Dr. Laurie Forlano joins Coast Live to discuss the respiratory illness outlook in Virginia, new vaccine recommendations and how to stay healthy throughout the season.

