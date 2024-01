HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Brie Ford and Kirstin Pendleton from the Virginia Zoo join Coast Live with animal ambassador "Chonk" for a quick lesson about skunks and a preview of an upcoming Valentine's Day event at the zoo!

Check out "Kiss and Tail," Virginia Zoo's walking brunch event that inscludes small bites, exclusive cocktails, and lessons about animals' mating habits! The event is Saturday, February 10 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. For tickets, visit virginiazoo.org.