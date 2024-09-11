VMA's Pre Show Host Domenti Pongo on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— The MTV Video Music Awards are going down tonight and Coast Live got a glimpse of what the Pre-show will look like with Host Domenti Pongo. Pongo will warm up the audience that is set to be dazzled by Megan Thee Stallion as the show's official host.

There are performances by LL Cool J Lenny Kravitz and more. Expect several viral moments as this is the show that's famous for dropping major tea like Beyonce's viral announcement that she was pregnant with her firstborn, Blue Ivy back in 2011.

