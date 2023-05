HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Voice actor Piotr Michael ("Jimmy Kimmel Live," "MADtv," "Family Guy") talks with Chandler Nunnally about what it means to take on a role in the "Star Wars" universe, his origins as a YouTube creator, and how he developed his own portrayal of Yoda in the new series "Young Jedi Adventures," premiering May 4 on Disney+.

Follow Piotr Michael's work online at piotrmichael.com, and on YouTube @piotr.michael.