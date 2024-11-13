Volunteers Needed on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—The Salvation Army Hampton Roads area command is looking for a few bell ringers to bring in the holiday season. The Red Kettle Initiative uses volunteers to encourage guests at local stores to fill the kettles with cash or digital donations to assist families in need. The demand is even greater this year as nearly 8000 families have asked for Christmas gift assistance for their kids. That’s up 900 more than last year.

If you or your group wants to volunteer go to: Red Kettle Volunteer

Presented by: The Salvation Army