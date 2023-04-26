"Vote For A Cause" with Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Attorney Griffon O'Hanlon joins Coast Live to share details about Cooper Hurley's "Vote For A Cause" campaign, which will award three local organizations a total of $15,000 to support their missions to make a difference in our community. Vote now through May 16 at VoteForACause.com! The organization with the highest number of votes from our community will receive the top donation of $10,000. Awards of $3,000 and $2,000 will be donated to the second and third place winners, respectively.

