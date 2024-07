HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Brody Feuerhahn, co-founder of Virginia Beach Wakefest, joins Coast Live discuss the wakeboarding event's second year, and how he hopes to broaden its scope to support cancer research and treatment.

Learn more about Shred for the Cure, the non-profit that hosts VB Wakefest, at www.shredforthecure.co.

VB Wakefest 2024

“WAKENVASION”

August 10 & 11

Pungo Ferry Bridge

Virginia Beach

VBWakefest.com

Proceeds Benefit the Simon Cancer Center