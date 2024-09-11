Walk for Alzheimers in Chesapeake on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— It's the world's largest walk dedicated to raising awareness about Alzheimers and it's coming to Chesapeake City Park next weekend.

Participants will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their connection to the disease.

April Woodard spoke with Alzheimer's Association Southeastern Virginia development manager, Shawn Martin and Crystal Webster who shared a personal story about losing her wife to the disease.

Walk to End Alzheimer's Coastal Virginia is Sept. 28 at Chesapeake City Park

To register or donate