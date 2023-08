HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Anne Crow, Director of Volunteer Services at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, joins Coast Live with volunteer Susan Stanitski and golden retriever Lucy to discuss the "Welcome Waggers" program, which brings therapy dogs to the hospital to interact with patients and staff.

Learn more about the "Welcome Waggers" program on Chesapeake Regional Medical Center's website. Those interested in volunteering for the program should call 757-312-6109.