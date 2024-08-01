Wellness for the Mind, Body, and Soul on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va—The Armor of God Wellness is hosting an event called Combat Zone on September 21, 2024 at the Virginia Beach Field House. Joining forces is The American Cancer Society “Making Strides.” April Woodard spoke with representatives from both organizations about their mission for this event.
2nd Annual Combat Zone
September 21st, 9am – 7pm
Virginia Beach Fieldhouse
Tickets: aogwellness.com
Presented by
Armor of God Wellness, LLC
283 Constitution Drive, Suite 600
Virginia Beach, Va. 23462