Wellness for the Mind, Body, and Soul on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va—The Armor of God Wellness is hosting an event called Combat Zone on September 21, 2024 at the Virginia Beach Field House. Joining forces is The American Cancer Society “Making Strides.” April Woodard spoke with representatives from both organizations about their mission for this event.

2nd Annual Combat Zone

September 21st, 9am – 7pm

Virginia Beach Fieldhouse

Tickets: aogwellness.com

Presented by

Armor of God Wellness, LLC

283 Constitution Drive, Suite 600

Virginia Beach, Va. 23462