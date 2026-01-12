Wellness Tips from Dr. Contessa on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA- Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, double-board-certified physician and star of Bravo’s Married to Medicine, brings what’s really working for winter wellness in 2026—from overlooked immune boosters to surprising nutrition hacks that support brain health and daily energy.

Winter may bring cozy vibes—but it also drags down energy, immunity, and motivation. That’s why January is the perfect time to help viewers reset and recharge—with real, doable health tips from someone who’s both a doctor and a familiar face on TV.

