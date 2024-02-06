Westminster-Canterbury art show celebrating Black History Month on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ellen Duckworth from Westminster-Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay joins Coast Live with Norfolk-based artist Joi “Tuki” Hicks to discuss the third annual Black History Emerging Artist Showcase.

This juried art show provides a platform for local artists to display their work for the community, and the winners receive prizes in the form of scholarships. All the art on display is available for purchase. The show runs through the entire month of February.

