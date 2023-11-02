Westminster-Canterbury's 4th annual Festival of Trees event on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ashley Allman from Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay joins Coast Live to share a fun preview of the 4th annual Festival of Trees event, a holiday-themed showcase that supports the work done by the Westminster Canterbury Foundation and its partners.
The 4th Annual Festival of Trees
Friday, November 17th at 5:30 p.m.
Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay
3100 Shore Drive Virginia Beach, VA 23451
For more information about purchasing tickets or sponsorship opportunities, visit WCBay.com/festivaloftrees.
Presented by Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay
wcbay.com