Westminster-Canterbury's 4th annual Festival of Trees event on Coast Live

Posted at 5:23 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 17:23:56-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ashley Allman from Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay joins Coast Live to share a fun preview of the 4th annual Festival of Trees event, a holiday-themed showcase that supports the work done by the Westminster Canterbury Foundation and its partners.

The 4th Annual Festival of Trees
Friday, November 17th at 5:30 p.m.
Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay
3100 Shore Drive Virginia Beach, VA 23451

For more information about purchasing tickets or sponsorship opportunities, visit WCBay.com/festivaloftrees.

Presented by Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay
wcbay.com

