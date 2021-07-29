Westminster-Canterbury’s F&J Summer Sale on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Treasure hunters will stake out their places to vie for the best finds at Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay holds its highly anticipated Flotsam and Jetsam Super Summer Sale that offers thousands of high-end, vintage and distinctive items at bargain prices, including men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, fine dishes and tableware, small appliances, kitchen accessories, jewelry, antiques, books, and more. Ashley Allman joins us with the details.

Call the F&J Hotline at (757) 217-2355 or visit www.wcbay.com/events.

Presented by

Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay

wcbay.com