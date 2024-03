HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Shane Fordham—founder, executive producer and co-anchor of Saber Sports—joins Coast Live with co-anchor Jeremiah Williams to discuss their student-produced sports show from Hampton University's Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, airing Sundays at 10 a.m. on WGNT.

Keep up with Saber Sports on Instagram @sabersportstv and on YouTube at youtube.com/@sabersportstv.