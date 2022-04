HAMPTON ROADS Va.- Jemmalyn Hewlett and Clarence Neely stop by Coast Live to show us an easy and delicious recipe for "Skillet Mushroom Chicken," and to talk about their new show, "Poolside Cooking"!

Catch "Poolside Cooking" every Sunday at 10 a.m. on WGNT, beginning April 17!

Presented by Poolside Cooking

Visit PoolsideCooking.com for more information.