What to do if you find wildlife in need on Coast Live

Posted at 5:56 PM, May 10, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - of Evelyn's Wildlife Refuge is a non-profit organization that rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned wildlife with the intent to release them back into their natural habitats. President Meredith Broadhurst joins us with some advice for what to do if an abandoned or injured animal is found in the wild and how the organization can help. Plus, we meet Slinky the Mink and learn how Cheryl Nelson helped get this orphaned animal to safety!

Visit www.evelynswildliferefuge.org for more information.

