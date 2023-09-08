"When History Hurts" and slavery's far-reaching effects in America on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Colita Nichols Fairfax joins Coast Live to discuss her upcoming presentation "When History Hurts," where she will illustrate how ideologies fomented during enslavement became major themes in policies and institutional practices that are identifiable in this 21st century moment, showing how deeply history hurts.

“When History Hurts” with Dr. Colita Nichols Fairfax

Hampton History Museum’s Port Hampton Culture Series

Monday, September 11, 7 - 8 p.m.

120 Old Hampton Lane, Hampton

hamptonhistorymuseum.org