Winter maintenance tips on Coast Live

Posted at 7:57 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 19:57:31-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ready or not, winter is on its way. Depending on where you live, you might've already felt the temperature drop, which means it's a good time to start preparing your home for the coldest months ahead. Chief Operating Officer of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky Electric, Mark Dawson shares some helpful tips on preparing your home for winter and for the influx of family and friends this holiday season

For more information visit www.onehourheatandair.com, www.benjaminfranklinplumbing.com and www.mistersparky.com.

