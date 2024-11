HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Winterfest of The Wisconsin kicks off November 15th in Downtown Norfolk and with more than a million lights it is a sight to behold. The annual event is set to be bigger than ever at Nauticus this year. It includes an elaborate train display with everyones favorite Elf, two Grinch “takeover” nights and a towering 35-foot tall leg lamp.

There are special group discount and if you are a member you get a special rate.

Presented by: Nauticus