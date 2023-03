WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg is home to a one-stop-shop for folks who want to get up and moving. The Williamsburg Indoor Sports Complex—or "WISC," for short—has everything: a soccer field, a fitness center, various workout classes, child care, kids' sports programs, and more.

WISC Vice President Chris Scrofani gave Coast Live a behind-the-scenes tour, as part of Coast Live's "Positively Williamsburg" special!

Paid for by Williamsburg Indoor Sports Complex

Learn more at theWISC.com.