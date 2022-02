Women and heart health on Coast Live

Posted at 10:17 AM, Feb 24, 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dr. Dena Krishnan joins us from Bon Secours to talk about how heart health impacts women. Presented by

Bon Secours

www.bonsecours.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.