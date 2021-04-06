Women's health and Covid-19 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - April is National Minority Health Month and the Department of Health and Human Services is focusing on the impact COVID has played on racial and ethnic minority communities. Dr. Mary Ojo-Carons from EvoScient Gynecology joins us to talk about how Covid-19 has impacted women and why women's health is so important.

EvoScient Gynecology Center for Pelvic Health and Surgery, P.C.

700 Independence Circle

Suite 2A

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

757.473.2021

evoscientgyn.com

Join us on the first Tuesday of each month for the Better Business Break, brought to you by Southern Bank, the Bank of Better Business.