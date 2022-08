HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Courtney Richard and Liz Barlow stop by Coast Live to share some details about Push Comedy Theater's "Panties in a Twist" show, returning to the Norva this weekend!

Panties in a Twist: The All-Female Sketch Comedy Show

August 12-13

The NorVA

thenorva.com

Visit @PIATCOMEDY for more info.