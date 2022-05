HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- The Hampton Roads Workforce Council has launched a new campaign to urge job searchers to return to the workforce. Katherine Henderson, from Hampton Roads Workforce Council, joins Coast Live to discuss "Let’s Go To Work!" and the HR Strong initiative.

Upcoming Opportunities!

Welding Lab Open House

July 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

3303 Airline Blvd in Portsmouth

Learn more at theworkforcecouncil.org

Hampton Roads Workforce Council

theworkforcecouncil.org