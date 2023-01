HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — World-champion track athlete and coach Andre Cason joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming second annual Elite Scholastic Meet, an indoor track and field event at the Virginia Beach Sports Center that highlights the best student athletes in our community, all while supporting the ALS Foundation.

Elite Scholastic Meet

January 22, 2:00-5:30 p.m.

Virginia Beach Sports Center

1045 19th St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

elitescholasticmeet.com