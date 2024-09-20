World-class acoustic guitarist Andy McKee performs "Drifting" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Andy McKee, a world-famous guitarist who rose to fame with hundreds of millions of YouTube views in the early days of the platform, performs "Drifting," the song that kicked off his massive success.

Andy McKee is performing live Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Williamsburg Library Theatre presented by Tidewater Classical Guitar. Tickets are available at tidewaterclassicalguitar.org.

Tidewater Classical Guitar provides community outreach and access to music on Coast Live

Learn more about Tidewater Classical Guitar's community outreach and education efforts at TidewaterClassicalGuitar.org.