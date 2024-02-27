Watch Now
World Spay Day: the importance of spaying & neutering with VBSPCA on Coast Live

Posted at 2:33 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 14:33:17-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski and adoptable kitten Pepper join Coast Live to share why it's crucial to spay or neuter your pets, and explain the benefits beyond simply reducing overpopulation.

To learn how you can become a member and support the work done by VBSPCA, visit vbspca.com.

