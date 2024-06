Wounded Warrior Project using art therapy to address PTSD on Coast Live

Posted at 12:06 PM, Jun 17, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sal Gonzalez, Marine veteran & musician and Erin Fletcher, Psy.D., behavioral health expert at Wounded Warrior Project, discuss how art therapies and creative expression can help veterans. For more information, visit newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/mental-health.

