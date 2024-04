HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Voice actor JP Karliak joins Chandler Nunnally to discuss his role as "Morph" in the new animated series "X-Men '97," and the importance of representation and access for LGBTQ+ fans and performers.

To learn more about the non-profit Queer Vox, visit www.queervox.org.

"X-Men '97" is streaming new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.